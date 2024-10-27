Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 172 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

