Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 172 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.