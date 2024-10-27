Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 192 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,099,000 after buying an additional 1,844,683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.