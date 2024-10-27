Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 4,806 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 166,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,931,000 after buying an additional 249,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 413,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

