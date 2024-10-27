Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

