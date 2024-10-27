First Bank & Trust Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $154.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

