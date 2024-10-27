First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04, Zacks reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.
Shares of FBIZ opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.
