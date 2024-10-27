First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.14.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

