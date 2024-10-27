First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

