First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LEGR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2629 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

