First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.15 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
