First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the September 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 590,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,789 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,429,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.