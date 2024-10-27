First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the September 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 590,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.55.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
