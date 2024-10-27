FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.33.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSV

FirstService Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. FirstService has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $192.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in FirstService by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.