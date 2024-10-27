Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 67,415 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 3.8% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,811,000 after acquiring an additional 242,783 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,409,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSMO stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

