Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Sells 506 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

