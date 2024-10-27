Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

LON FNX opened at GBX 236 ($3.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fonix Mobile has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 295 ($3.83).

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company also provides payment APIs for mobile operated payments, checkout services, campaign manager platform, messaging APIs for SMS delivery, and data verification services.

