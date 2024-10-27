Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fonix Mobile Stock Performance
LON FNX opened at GBX 236 ($3.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fonix Mobile has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 295 ($3.83).
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
