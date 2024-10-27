Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Fortinet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 27.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,149. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $80.34 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

