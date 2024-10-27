Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 279.4% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FORD opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

