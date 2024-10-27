Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. FOX comprises 1.4% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FOX by 692.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 280.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

