Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 1,969 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UBER opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.