Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 70,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $663.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

