Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,208 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on S shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,812.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,267 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,681 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

