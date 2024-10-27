Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 1.0 %

Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $241,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

