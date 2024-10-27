Frontier (FRONT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,295,788 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

