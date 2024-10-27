FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Trading Up 57.9% – Here’s What Happened

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 57.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 101,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 39,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

FTI Foodtech International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91.

FTI Foodtech International Company Profile

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

