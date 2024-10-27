Fusionist (ACE) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00002967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $78.35 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 1.99293078 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,593,247.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

