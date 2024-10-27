Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $658,835.98

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $72.01 million and $658,835.98 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 72,084,067 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

