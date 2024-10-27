General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GD stock opened at $302.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.58 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.71.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.31%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
