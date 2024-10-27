Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.33 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

