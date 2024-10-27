GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 594,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,768,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $532.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.33 and a 200-day moving average of $500.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

