GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

