GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.