GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Tobam purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $275.70 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.77 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 86.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

