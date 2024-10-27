Gigachad (GIGA) Price Tops $0.0570

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $547.45 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gigachad alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,480.74 or 0.99691634 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,433.40 or 0.99621703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gigachad

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.05433029 USD and is down -12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $13,886,641.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gigachad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gigachad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.