Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, a growth of 263.8% from the September 30th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AIQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 208,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,830. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -219.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

