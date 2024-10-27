Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Global X PropTech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PTEC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. Global X PropTech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.
About Global X PropTech ETF
