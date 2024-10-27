Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Global X PropTech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PTEC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. Global X PropTech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

About Global X PropTech ETF

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

