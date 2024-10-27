Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,123 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 872,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

