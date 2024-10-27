Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,885,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,682,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $490.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.81. The firm has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.77.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

