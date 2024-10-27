Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.7% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $495.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.51 and a 200-day moving average of $466.85.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

