Goldstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

