Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $285.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

