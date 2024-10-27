Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,528 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,528 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 632,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after buying an additional 618,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.96. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

