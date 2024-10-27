Gravity Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges (G)

Gravity (G) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. Gravity has a total market cap of $233.95 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gravity has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Gravity coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gravity

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02968298 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,465,472.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

