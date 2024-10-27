Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $2.65 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.65 million and $8,782.11 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,683.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.00518352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00104298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00240159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00027200 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00023826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00068054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

