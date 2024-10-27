Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

