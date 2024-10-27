Head to Head Contrast: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) versus Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lyons Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp $70.28 million 1.97 $17.35 million $4.60 8.93 Community Capital Bancshares $15.03 million 1.59 $4.07 million $3.12 5.95

Lyons Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares. Community Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyons Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lyons Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Capital Bancshares pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Capital Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyons Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyons Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

About Community Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.