Head-To-Head Review: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) and China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH)

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) and China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bel Fuse and China Sun Group High-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 0 2 1 3.33 China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bel Fuse currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $559.99 million 1.77 $73.83 million $5.94 13.22 China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bel Fuse and China Sun Group High-Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and China Sun Group High-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 11.81% 20.97% 12.70% China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Bel Fuse shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

About China Sun Group High-Tech

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

