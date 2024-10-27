Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.86 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $21.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00038080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,470 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,470.31257 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04829658 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $26,688,188.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.