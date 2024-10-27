Hedera Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $23.76 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00037830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,470 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,470.31257 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04829658 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $26,688,188.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

