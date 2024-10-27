Heroes of Mavia Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $40.84 million and $9.47 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.28657673 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $13,217,858.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

