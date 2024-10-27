High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as high as C$13.25. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 6,856 shares.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$393.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$298.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

