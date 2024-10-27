High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as high as C$13.25. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 6,856 shares.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$393.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$298.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

High Liner Foods Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

